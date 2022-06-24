138,215 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 138,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 268.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.04.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.