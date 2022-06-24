186 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $416.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.81. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

