1,867 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.
FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
