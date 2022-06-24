1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

ONEM stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.84. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

