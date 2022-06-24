2,000 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after buying an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after buying an additional 528,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 462,316 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

