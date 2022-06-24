297 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $255.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

