29,756 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody’s stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

