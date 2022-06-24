304 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.
Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
