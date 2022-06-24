322 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $178.63 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

