3,704 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

