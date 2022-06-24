3,764 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,032,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,601,169.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 799,030 shares of company stock worth $36,961,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Appian Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.