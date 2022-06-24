3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $347.74

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.74 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 1,161,368 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 5.23 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

