43,277 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,515,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

