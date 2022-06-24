47,073 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.