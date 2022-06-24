47,073 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $23.15.
