50,515 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 228,663 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 203,875 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

