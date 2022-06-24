6,466 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.