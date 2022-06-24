663 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $3,132,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.