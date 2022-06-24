663 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $3,132,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.
SUI stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.
A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
