7,800 Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 372,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 224,681 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $732,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

RAAX stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.