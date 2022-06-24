8,162 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:WMB opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
