8,462 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $58.98 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

