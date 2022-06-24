849 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

