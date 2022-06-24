929 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

