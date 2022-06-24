AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AAC Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $752.56 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

