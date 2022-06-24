Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.78. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 144,090 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.