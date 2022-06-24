Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.78. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 144,090 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 322,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 312,563 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

