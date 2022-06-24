ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.92

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.92 and traded as low as $31.77. ACNB shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 70,481 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ACNB alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.12.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $791,686.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $174,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,104 shares of company stock valued at $34,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.