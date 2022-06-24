Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells $65,036.88 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.