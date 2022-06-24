Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells $65,036.88 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 168,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

