AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.91

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.91 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.79). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84), with a volume of 9,966 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.91. The company has a market cap of £37.55 million and a PE ratio of -34.88.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

