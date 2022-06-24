Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.03.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
AAVVF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.
About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
