Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) had its target price cut by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 13.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

