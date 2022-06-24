Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $945.22

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.22 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.78). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($10.96), with a volume of 356,272 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 945.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 972.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £892.80 ($1,093.58). Also, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 979 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,378.52 ($28,636.11). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $2,545,350.

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

