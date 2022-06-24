Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,878 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

