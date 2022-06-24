Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 232,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

