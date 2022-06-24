Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

