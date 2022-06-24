Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

