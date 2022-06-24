Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.53. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRTS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.