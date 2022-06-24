Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,600.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

