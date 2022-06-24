Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,302.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2,600.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.