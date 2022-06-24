Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,600.01.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

