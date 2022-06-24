Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,600.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

