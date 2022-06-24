Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,594.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.