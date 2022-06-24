Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,594.11.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.