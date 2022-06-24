Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,294.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,594.11.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

