Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

