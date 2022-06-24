Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $276.21.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

