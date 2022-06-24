AMERCO to Post FY2023 Earnings of $58.27 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AMERCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the transportation company will earn $58.27 per share for the year.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $473.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.43. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after buying an additional 262,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,322,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

