America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $18.98. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 27,350 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $412.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 24.97.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.