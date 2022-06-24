American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,280. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

