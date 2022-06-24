American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.07 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

