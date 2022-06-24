American National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

