American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 4,934 shares.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)
