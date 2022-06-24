American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.25. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 4,934 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

